MBDA, Italian Navy detail development of Teseo Mk2/E missile

8th June 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio in La Spezia

The Teseo Mk2/E will weigh 700kg and be shorter than its predecessor, with an estimated length between 4m and 5m. (Photo: author)

The new missile, which incorporates land-attack capabilities, is the latest evolution of the Otomat/Teseo anti-ship weapon family and is set to replace the legacy Mk2/A version in service with the Italian Navy.

A contract for developing the Teseo Mk2/E was signed in 2020 and became effective on 21 January 2021, with the service entry date scheduled for mid-2027.

MBDA says that the development of the missile is going ahead as planned, with the Preliminary Design Review completed in March 2023. 

This phase is to be followed by the Detailed Design Review (DDR), which is already taking place, the Critical Design Review (CDR) and the Final Design Review (FDR).

Wind tunnel tests will commence in 2023, while the test firing campaign is planned to begin in 2024. 

The latter is in five stages,

