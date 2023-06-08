MBDA, Italian Navy detail development of Teseo Mk2/E missile

A contract for developing the Teseo Mk2/E was signed in 2020 and became effective on 21 January 2021, with the service entry date scheduled for mid-2027.

MBDA says that the development of the missile is going ahead as planned, with the Preliminary Design Review completed in March 2023.

This phase is to be followed by the Detailed Design Review (DDR), which is already taking place, the Critical Design Review (CDR) and the Final Design Review (FDR).

Wind tunnel tests will commence in 2023, while the test firing campaign is planned to begin in 2024.

The latter is in five stages,