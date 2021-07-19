Lockheed Martin UK untroubled by RAF C-130J early retirement or F-35 sustainment costs

France and the UK select MBDA for innovation partnership
MBDA will lead the new Complex Weapons Innovation Technology Partnership, which is a joint research enterprise by France and the UK.
Despite the RAF preparing to retire its C-130J Hercules tactical transport aircraft fleet 12 years earlier than expected, the surprising move will only have a ‘negligible’ impact on Lockheed Martin UK business fortunes.
That is because ‘less than 12 people’ belonging to the manufacturer are currently involved in the programme, according to Paul Livingston, chief executive of Lockheed Martin UK.
The UK MoD has committed to reselling the aircraft once they retire in 2023 and while Lockheed Martin UK will partner on that effort to support a transition from one user to another, it will not be entitled to a ...
US Air Mobility Command has chalked up a new capability milestone for the KC-46A Pegasus.
India is working on a new version of the BrahMos missile that will offer a 500km range.
Leonardo has received a $105million award from the US Army for next-generation mission command systems.
BAE Systems has landed a new contract to provide stealth technologies for the Joint Strike Missile.
Rheinmetall completes and presents a study for the Bundeswehr’s Future Soldier – Expanded System.