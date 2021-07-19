Lockheed Martin UK untroubled by RAF C-130J early retirement or F-35 sustainment costs

Despite the RAF preparing to retire its C-130J Hercules tactical transport aircraft fleet 12 years earlier than expected, the surprising move will only have a ‘negligible’ impact on Lockheed Martin UK business fortunes.

That is because ‘less than 12 people’ belonging to the manufacturer are currently involved in the programme, according to Paul Livingston, chief executive of Lockheed Martin UK.

The UK MoD has committed to reselling the aircraft once they retire in 2023 and while Lockheed Martin UK will partner on that effort to support a transition from one user to another, it will not be entitled to a ...