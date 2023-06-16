Lawmakers to provide nearly $700 million in extra funds for US Army ground vehicle programmes

Republican Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, released on 12 June his report for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for FY2024. The document, which will be considered by the committee on 21 June, suggested the supply of an additional $688.407 million to the US Army for procurement and upgrade of combat vehicles on top of the amount requested by the service.

This would provide extra funds for various efforts including the Abrams, Stryker, Bradley and Paladin Integrated Management (PIM) programmes.

During a session on 13 June at the FY24 NDAA Subcommittee on Tactical Air