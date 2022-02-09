To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Irish report recommends new combat aircraft squadron, 12 ships by 2040

9th February 2022 - 17:55 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira, Harry Lye, Tim Martin in Belfast, London and Kansas City

RSS

The Commission on the Defence Forces has recommended a AW139 replacement acquisition. (Photo: Irish Defence Forces)

A wide-ranging report on the state of Irish defence capabilities has proposed that Dublin invests in more modern equipment, especially across the air and sea domains.

A newly released report from the Commission on the Defence Forces (CoDF) has called on the Irish government to invest in the acquisition of a combat aircraft squadron as part of a national Air Defence Plan.

The report also recommends that Dublin prioritises spending on a medium-lift helicopter procurement to replace a fleet of Leonardo AW139s and add ‘two fixed-wing aircraft with strategic reach capability,’ while also continuing to ‘further develop’ RPAS capabilities.

If actioned, the move to acquire and operate combat jets would represent a huge shift in capability improvement and overall defence ambitions for Ireland, which has been

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us