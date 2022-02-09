Irish report recommends new combat aircraft squadron, 12 ships by 2040

A newly released report from the Commission on the Defence Forces (CoDF) has called on the Irish government to invest in the acquisition of a combat aircraft squadron as part of a national Air Defence Plan.

The report also recommends that Dublin prioritises spending on a medium-lift helicopter procurement to replace a fleet of Leonardo AW139s and add ‘two fixed-wing aircraft with strategic reach capability,’ while also continuing to ‘further develop’ RPAS capabilities.

If actioned, the move to acquire and operate combat jets would represent a huge shift in capability improvement and overall defence ambitions for Ireland, which has been