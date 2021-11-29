IAI reports most profitable period in company history

NASCAR tech, C295 MPA programme and I/ITSEC preview (Podcast)
Welcome to Episode 47 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
Israel Aerospace Industries have reported profitability and growth for the 12th consecutive quarter in the Q321 financial report.
This quarter has marked the most profitable period in company history with 17% growth in net income throughout the past three fiscal quarters.
2021 has seen an increase in sales by approximately $3 billion, with over $1 billion occurring in the third quarter.
This growth has been attributed to increased sales in the Systems Missiles & Space Group and the Military Aircraft Group while being partly offset by reduced sales in the ELTA Group.
There has been a growth of 17% in operating income throughout the period and 44% in Q3 to approximately $52 million.
This growth has been aided by a number of major awards.
IAI was selected by the Israeli MoD to develop and manufacture the Carmel project for the IDF.
The Estonian Defence Forces selected IAI to provide advanced anti-ship missile systems, while the Bundeswehr contracted the company to provide radars.
IAI also signed a cooperation agreement with SixAI to convert defence technology for the civilian market.
Moreover, IAI has seen expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, with multiple contracts awarded by the Republic of Korea.
Following the report on unidentified aerial phenomena in June 2021, the US DoD has established the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group.
Saab and Philips will provide innovative flexible and operational deployable hospitals for the Australian military.
The armed forces in South Korea is facing its first annual defence budget cut in 15 years.
A system-level CDR marks an important step towards the first launch of a persistent satellite capability for missile warning.
Could naturally occurring muons be the answer to the problem of how to navigate accurately in the GPS-denied Arctic?