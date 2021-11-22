ROKAF selects ISR aircraft, eyes ISTAR fleet

South Korea has two concurrent programmes for special mission aircraft – one for ISR platforms and the other for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) aircraft.

Last year, the Defense Project Promotion Committee approved the Baekdu-II ISR programme, to be completed for the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) by 2026.

This ISR aircraft programme, which first appeared on the 2020-24 Mid-Term Defense Acquisition Plan, comprises four Baekdu-II aircraft. These will add to two Falcon 2000S SIGINT (Baekdu) aircraft already operating alongside four Hawker 800 Peace Krypton platforms.

The Baekdu-II project will allow retirement for the Hawker 800s, as …