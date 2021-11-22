ROKAF selects ISR aircraft, eyes ISTAR fleet

Niger becomes first export customer for Hürkus
A decades-long export drought for Turkish fixed-wing aircraft is set to come to an end.
South Korea has two concurrent programmes for special mission aircraft – one for ISR platforms and the other for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) aircraft.
Last year, the Defense Project Promotion Committee approved the Baekdu-II ISR programme, to be completed for the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) by 2026.
This ISR aircraft programme, which first appeared on the 2020-24 Mid-Term Defense Acquisition Plan, comprises four Baekdu-II aircraft. These will add to two Falcon 2000S SIGINT (Baekdu) aircraft already operating alongside four Hawker 800 Peace Krypton platforms.
The Baekdu-II project will allow retirement for the Hawker 800s, as …
Taiwan has commissioned its first unit of upgraded F-16 fighters that were modernised under the Peace Phoenix Rising programme.
Industry sources suspect that South Korea will increase its follow-on AEW&C aircraft buy to four units.
The Indonesian MoD placed an order for two A400M aircraft in multirole tanker and transport configuration, according to the Airbus announcement on 18 November 2021.
A planned $23 billion FMS package for the UAE has still not been fully approved, 12 months after it was first proposed.
Northrop Grumman’s platform-agnostic AN/ASQ-236 Dragon’s Eye Pod achieves first flight on an operational F-16.