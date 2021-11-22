To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

ROKAF selects ISR aircraft, eyes ISTAR fleet

22nd November 2021 - 21:34 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

This is an artist’s impression of the Falcon 2000LXS-based Baekdu-II ISR aircraft to be operated by the ROKAF. (KAI)

South Korea's air force is seeking to seriously boost its ISR capability with two new fleets of aircraft. This is in addition to a separate AEW&C programme.

South Korea has two concurrent programmes for special mission aircraft – one for ISR platforms and the other for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) aircraft.

Last year, the Defense Project Promotion Committee approved the Baekdu-II ISR programme, to be completed for the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) by 2026.

This ISR aircraft programme, which first appeared on the 2020-24 Mid-Term Defense Acquisition Plan, comprises four Baekdu-II aircraft. These will add to two Falcon 2000S SIGINT (Baekdu) aircraft already operating alongside four Hawker 800 Peace Krypton platforms.

The Baekdu-II project will allow retirement for the Hawker 800s, as …

