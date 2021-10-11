IAI to develop IDF’s future AFV

The Carmel solution, as demonstrated by IAI, brings to the world of land combat the concept of system of systems championed by IAI. (Photo: Israel Aerospace Industries)

Israel’s Ministry of Defence has selected IAI to develop a future armoured fighting vehicle for the IDF.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has been selected by the Israeli MoD to develop the concept and technologies for the future Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) for the IDF, the Carmel.

They were selected for the project following a successful live demonstration of a two-man, closed hatches AFV.

IAI will develop and demonstrate the technologies for a multidimensional combat team and enable significant improvement in system manoeuvrability.

Their solution is based on automatic and autonomous systems that complement the two-man team and operate the central subsystems: the vehicle’s mission planning and management, situational awareness, driving and lethality.

These capabilities allow the team to define, supervise and interfere only when there is a necessity or need, and cover a wider area of concern while effectively meeting the challenges faced by the manoeuvring forces.

The system has the ability to locate and destroy time-sensitive targets with small footprints through quick acquisition and effective engagement targets.

The programme minimises the risk to human lives in a ground campaign, minimises collateral damage and streamlining battle management.