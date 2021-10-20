IAI and KAI to jointly develop loitering munitions

Experts suggest no easy path forward for Turkish F-16 deal
As reports emerge linking Turkey with an order of new F-16 aircraft from the US, experts have pointed out that a deal remains far from certain.
Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) have signed a memorandum of understanding on a loitering munitions programme.
The MoU seeks to secure a new concept weapons system that will maximise the effectiveness of suppression and destruction of enemy air defences missions.
Cooperation between IAI and KAI will offer the South Korean military new technologies and will establish concrete cooperation plans through joint feasibility studies.
IAI will benefit from a closer relationship with the Koran manufacturer and will bring its expertise as a global leader in developing loitering munition systems.
The new concept weapon system will be able to perform long-endurance reconnaissance missions and can strike a target immediately when necessary.
This is, at least, the second MoU the companies have signed together this year.
In March 2021, the companies signed a collaborative agreement on the development of loitering munitions, with particular attention on crewed-uncrewed teaming.
The Harpy is one of IAI’s flagship (or rather drone) loitering munition products.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Harpy NG is stored, transported, deployed and launched from a canister mounted on a ground-based launcher which can be mounted on both naval or land-based vehicles.
As reports emerge linking Turkey with an order of new F-16 aircraft from the US, experts have pointed out that a deal remains far from certain.
The Norwegian MoD released its proposed defence budget for 2022 on 12 October.
Latest contract modification for Lockheed Martin covers components and test support for the IBCS, PAC-3 MSE and LTAMDS programmes.
Pending acquisition of Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin is subject to review.
An extra $67 million in assistance for the Lebanese Army is the latest tranche of US funding, announced on the same day as an outbreak of sectarian violence in the capital Beirut.
UVision and MAG Aerospace will provide operational and training solutions for HERO Loitering Munitions.