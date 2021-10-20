IAI and KAI to jointly develop loitering munitions

HARPY is an all-weather day/night "Fire and Forget" autonomous weapon, launched from a ground vehicle behind the battle zone. (Photo: Israel Aerospace Industries)

This week, at ADEX 2021, IAI and KAI have signed an MoU for the development of a loitering munition

Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) have signed a memorandum of understanding on a loitering munitions programme.

The MoU seeks to secure a new concept weapons system that will maximise the effectiveness of suppression and destruction of enemy air defences missions.

Cooperation between IAI and KAI will offer the South Korean military new technologies and will establish concrete cooperation plans through joint feasibility studies.

IAI will benefit from a closer relationship with the Koran manufacturer and will bring its expertise as a global leader in developing loitering munition systems.

The new concept weapon system will be able to perform long-endurance reconnaissance missions and can strike a target immediately when necessary.

This is, at least, the second MoU the companies have signed together this year.

In March 2021, the companies signed a collaborative agreement on the development of loitering munitions, with particular attention on crewed-uncrewed teaming.

The Harpy is one of IAI’s flagship (or rather drone) loitering munition products.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Harpy NG is stored, transported, deployed and launched from a canister mounted on a ground-based launcher which can be mounted on both naval or land-based vehicles.