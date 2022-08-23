US Army selects BAE Systems Beowulf for Cold Weather All Terrain Vehicle programme
The US Army announced on 22 August the award of a $278 million agreement to BAE Systems for supply of the Beowulf for the Cold Weather All Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme. It will replace the ageing fleet of Small Unit Support Vehicles (SUSVs).
Speaking to Shephard, a spokesperson for the company pointed out that the production contract is a firm, fixed-priced arrangement with an estimated target of 110 vehicles over a period of performance of five years. The deal also provides for production units, spare parts and contractor logistics support.
The official stressed that the vehicles will be produced
