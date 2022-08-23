To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Army selects BAE Systems Beowulf for Cold Weather All Terrain Vehicle programme

US Army selects BAE Systems Beowulf for Cold Weather All Terrain Vehicle programme

23rd August 2022 - 18:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The Beowulf CATV will be produced in Sweden. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The production award to BAE Systems is a firm, fixed-priced vehicle valued at approximately $278 million for an estimated total of 110 CATVs. The projected first delivery date is July 2023.

The US Army announced on 22 August the award of a $278 million agreement to BAE Systems for supply of the Beowulf for the Cold Weather All Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme. It will replace the ageing fleet of Small Unit Support Vehicles (SUSVs).

Speaking to Shephard, a spokesperson for the company pointed out that the production contract is a firm, fixed-priced arrangement with an estimated target of 110 vehicles over a period of performance of five years. The deal also provides for production units, spare parts and contractor logistics support.

The official stressed that the vehicles will be produced

