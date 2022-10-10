AUSA 2022: General Micro Systems introduces new modular open distributed computing architecture products

The US-based rugged server company General Micro Systems (GMS) introduced a new family of modular, ruggedised, open distributed computing architecture modules at the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 October.

The X9 Spider products were designed to be more compact with expandability, scalability and modularity for use with various defence systems and platforms including aircraft, ground vehicles, UASs and equipment for dismounted soldiers.

The solutions are intended to support the demanding needs of next-generation warfare and can be used in applications that require rugged high-performance computing, high-definition video, sensor processing, AI battlefield edge processing and storage.

The X9 Spider-based computing modules will be available