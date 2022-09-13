General Electric wraps up second XA100 engine test series
General Electric has announced the completion of a second XA100 adaptive cycle engine test phase in collaboration with the USAF.
The manufacturer said on 12 September that the conclusion of the tests at USAF's Arnold Engineering Development Complex also means that a final Adaptive Engine Transition Program (AETP) contract milestone has been met.
'We now stand ready to transition to an Engineering and Manufacturing Development program and bring this engine to the field with the F-35 before the end of this decade,' said David Tweedie, GE Edison Works’ VP and general manager for Advanced Products.
'This engine isn’t a concept, proposal, or research program. This is a flight-weight, highly product-relevant engine that would provide the F-35 with 30% more range, greater than 20% faster acceleration, and significant mission systems growth to harness the F-35’s full capabilities for Block 4 upgrades, and beyond.'
The XA100 stands to 'deliver a generational change in combat propulsion performance' due to three distinct innovations, according to General Electric.
Those being an adaptive engine cycle that provides a high-thrust mode for maximum power and a high-efficiency mode for optimum fuel savings; a third-stream architecture that provides a step-change in thermal management capability and extensive use of advanced component technologies, including ceramic matrix composites, polymer matrix composites and additive manufacturing.
'These revolutionary innovations increase thrust more than 10%, improve fuel efficiency by 25%, and provide significantly more aircraft heat dissipation capacity, all within the same physical envelope as current propulsion systems,' added General Electric.
The manufacturer faces competition from Pratt and Whitney's XA101 to supply USAF with an alternative engine to the F135.
More from Defence Notes
-
SAIC to support Missile Defense Agency analysis and modelling effort
SAIC will work to evolve a capability to model expected performance of the US Missile Defense System.
-
Improbable Defence is transforming synthetic environments through Skyral (Sponsored)
Skyral enables government and industry to develop and adapt synthetic solutions more quickly, efficiently and reliably.
-
Northrop Grumman speeds up additive manufacturing process for advanced weaponry
Scalable Composite Robotic Additive Manufacturing system promises to cut manufacturing time, says Northrop Grumman.
-
GSOF Symposium Europe 2022 narrows in on SOF mission requirements (Sponsored)
In October, Global SOF Symposium – Europe will open its doors to the European Special Operations Forces (SOF) community in Budapest, Hungary, for three days of discussion and collaboration on issues affecting SOF operations worldwide.
-
Embraer completes C-390/KC-390 firefighting flight tests
The Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System will eventually be certified for installation aboard Embraer tanker aircraft ordered by Brazil, Hungary and Portugal.
-
When the shoe fits: Greece looks to US and Israel for UAV and counter-drone solutions
Greece aims to buy Israeli C-UAS equipment and it also plans to acquire the MQ-9B SeaGuardian — albeit for a hefty price.