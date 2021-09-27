USAF engine programmes tell a contrasting story

DSEI 2021: Horizon Technologies closes DSEI with $1 million sale
Horizon Aerospace Technologies, a subsidiary of Horizon Technologies, finished DSEI with the announcement of a $1 million sale of its FlyingFish system.
The USAF on 24 September picked Rolls-Royce as the winning bidder for the Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP) for the Boeing B-52H Stratofortress bomber aircraft.
In contrast, the USAF still has to decide on its direction of travel in the Adaptive Engine Technology Program (AETP) for the F-35.
The choice in CERP was between General Electric (GE) with its CF34 and Passport engines, Rolls-Royce with the F130 and Pratt & Whitney (P&W) with the PW800. A selection was 'imminent' and likely to take place within the next month, Lt Gen Duke Richardson, the senior uniformed acquisition officer in the USAF, said on
USAF will receive ten new Lot 15 production F-35As and the USMC will receive six F-35Bs.
The B-21 programme for the USAF is making ‘good progress towards a real fielded capability’, says the Secretary of the Air Force — but could Congress scale back plans to equip the stealth bomber with nuclear weapons?
Northrop Grumman will provide test, inspection and engineering support for MQ-4Cs in production for the US and Australia.
AFSOC has an eye on the future with plans to test an amphibious MC-130J and acquire high-speed VTOL aircraft.
Turnkey solutions provider IMCO expands into the UAS sector with the acquisition of fellow Israeli firm Innocon.