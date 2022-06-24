Eurosatory - all the news that's fit to chat about (podcast)
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
Shephard Media's news editor Ben Vogel discusses the major news from Eurosatory 2022 and what emerging trends were evident with senior naval reporter Harry Lye, military training & simulation reporter Norbert Neumann and regular contributor Samuel Beal.
Each month on the Shephard Defence Podcast, our team of international journalists and analysts take deep dives into defence issues, focusing on niche market sectors and looking at where the trends are heading.
We also feature regular content developed by Shephard Studio in cooperation with our partners.
