Eurosatory 2022: Avon Protection eyes data integration into CBRN equipment

CBRN protective systems specialist Avon Protection exhibited its new EXOSKIN-G1 tactile CBRN gloves and EXOSKIN-B1 high-traction CRBN boots during Eurosatory 2022 in Paris on 13-17 June.

Justin Hine, CBRN project director at Avon Protection, demonstrated the ambidextrous EXOSKIN-G1 glove to Shephard by seamlessly browsing through his smartphone e-mails.

The EXOSKIN-B1 boots are tailored according to end-user feedback, explained Hine. ‘You want a tread that is grippy as possible, but when you’re in muddy environments, you don’t want it to build up too much,’ he added.

‘We’ve used a car tyre-like technology that when pressed in the centre, is going to force the mud out of the sides, minimising the amount of build-up.’

While respiratory masks and other CBRN protective kits are Avon Protection’s bread and butter, Hine suggested that some clients are asking for the latest in helmet-integrated or AR displays.

‘We’re looking at integrating information into the visor, so you can use head-up display technology,’ he noted.

According to Hine, one of the biggest challenges will be the type of data fed into the visor. ‘Where will it come from, how will it be generated, and is it useful? Too much information is going to cause too much overload in an already very stressful situation.’

Hine noted that directional information on wind flows would be useful to help wearers escape from a CBRN situation. ‘If you know that the wind is coming from a certain direction, you can move across to move away from transported [CRBN],’ he remarked.

Also on display was Avon Protection’s MCM100 multi-role rebreather for underwater life-support, best suited for mine clearance or special operation divers. ‘The USP for our system is the array of digital sensors,’ an Avon Protection representative explained.

‘The MCM can look after all of the things that the diver would have to manage that will help lighten the cognitive workload.’

Data coming from body-worn sensors can also help monitor the performance of divers from a ground control room. Avon Protection is now considering how it can apply such digital sensing technology to its other products.

Indeed, Hine told Shephard that Avon Protection is actively working to make all the products more modular.

Hine noted that the acquisition in November 2020 of helmet manufacturer Team Wendy could help Avon Protection to develop integrated ballistic headgear and respirator masks.

‘These items are mostly designed independently across most militaries […] this is an era that Avon is really going to focus on going forward,’ he said.

Hine acknowledged that unforeseen challenges might make that task harder. While the COVID-19 pandemic raised concerns over respiratory hazards, resultant supply chain blockages have made securing parts difficult.

‘Sourcing our electronics is taking a longer lead time, and even some of the raw materials,’ Hine noted.

