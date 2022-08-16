European Commission allocates over €25.5 million to AI projects
In seeking ways to enhance the use of AI in the defence sector, the European Commission has selected four AI-related collaborative defence R&D projects under the European Defence Fund (EDF) 2021 Calls for Proposals. The efforts will receive more than €25.57 million ($25 million).
The awarded initiatives comprise the project ALADAN, AInception, IntSen2 and KOIOS (see the list below) and entail the development of an AI-based application for imagery intelligence, enhanced cyber defence operations, improved AI for military applications and a new AI-based language solution.
IntSen2 (Proactive Automatic Imagery Intelligence Powered by Artificial Intelligence Exploiting European Space Assets) will use AI to develop a
-
UK says Saky explosions leave Russian Navy Black Sea aviation fleet 'significantly degraded'
Russian Black Sea naval aviation has taken a serious hit from a recent Ukrainian strike, according to analysis from the UK MoD.
-
Canada grounds its Snowbirds again
The Royal Canadian Air Force temporarily suspends operations with its 11 CT-114 display jets.
-
Russian weapons riddled with Western electronic components, RUSI finds
Russian weapons used in its invasion of Ukraine are full of Western-made electronic components, a report from the RUSI think tank has found.