European Commission allocates over €25.5 million to AI projects

In seeking ways to enhance the use of AI in the defence sector, the European Commission has selected four AI-related collaborative defence R&D projects under the European Defence Fund (EDF) 2021 Calls for Proposals. The efforts will receive more than €25.57 million ($25 million).

The awarded initiatives comprise the project ALADAN, AInception, IntSen2 and KOIOS (see the list below) and entail the development of an AI-based application for imagery intelligence, enhanced cyber defence operations, improved AI for military applications and a new AI-based language solution.

IntSen2 (Proactive Automatic Imagery Intelligence Powered by Artificial Intelligence Exploiting European Space Assets) will use AI to develop a