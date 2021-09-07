DSEI 2021: Space Hub – What to expect?

DSEI 2021: Leonardo's BriteCloud decoy ready to break America
Leonardo expects the BriteCloud Foreign Comparative Testing (FCT) programme to open doors for US sales of the countermeasure.
As the UK MoD is paving the way to develop a National Space strategy, the UK space sector is growing at a fast pace.
In this video, Shephard Speaks to Dr Michael Holden, who was appointed as DSEI Space Adviser by Clarion Defence and Security.
The space zone will feature over 15 industry exhibitors and a series of panel discussions in partnership with the UK Space Directorate and UK Space Command.
‘I've been engaging hugely with the Space Directorate, with Space Command, with the other frontline commands within the MoD, with the executive agencies within the MoD, and also with other government departments.
We really try to show that space is the heart of everything that the MoD are trying to do.’ said Dr Holden.
Leonardo expects the BriteCloud Foreign Comparative Testing (FCT) programme to open doors for US sales of the countermeasure.
Tove is the first in a family of RF data link systems for ISR, with potential for installation on UGVs and USVs as well as UAVs.
Collins Aerospace received a contract modification to enhance HITS-A and HITS-M training devices for the E-2D.
Five RN and international ships will visit this year's Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event in London.
The contract is part of the second spiral of the UK MoD’s Remote Patrol Vehicle (RPV) experimentation programme.
The UK’s second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, will embark four F-35Bs in September, paving the way for future front-line operations.