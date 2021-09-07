DSEI 2021: Space Hub – What to expect?

After its first debut in 2019, DSEI 2021 will bring a Space Hub to highlight the UK investment in Space Defence.

As the UK MoD is paving the way to develop a National Space strategy, the UK space sector is growing at a fast pace.

In this video, Shephard Speaks to Dr Michael Holden, who was appointed as DSEI Space Adviser by Clarion Defence and Security.

The space zone will feature over 15 industry exhibitors and a series of panel discussions in partnership with the UK Space Directorate and UK Space Command.

‘I've been engaging hugely with the Space Directorate, with Space Command, with the other frontline commands within the MoD, with the executive agencies within the MoD, and also with other government departments.

We really try to show that space is the heart of everything that the MoD are trying to do.’ said Dr Holden.