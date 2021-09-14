To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DSEI 2021: Shephard looks ahead

14th September 2021 - 15:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

As the Excel Centre in London opens its doors to DSEI 2021 on 14 September, Shephard looks at what to expect from the event.

Director of analysis Matt Smith gives an overview of the capability showcase across the air, land, sea and space domains and highlights some of the big announcements that government and industry are likely to make during the show. 

