DSEI 2021: Shephard looks ahead

DSEI 2021: RAF Typhoon training gap slowly closes
The UK's DE&S finally awards a contract to procure long needed Typhoon synthetic training equipment for RAF stations Lossiemouth and Coningsby.
Director of analysis Matt Smith gives an overview of the capability showcase across the air, land, sea and space domains and highlights some of the big announcements that government and industry are likely to make during the show.
CAE is exhibiting its own Counterpart SSE at DSEI and is set to demonstrate to NATO in 2022.
40mm Case Telescoped Armament System finds uses on land and at sea.
Under a previously signed Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) between Babcock, Ukraine and the UK; Kiev will receive a modern frigate capability, fast attack craft, minehunters, and naval base development.
Collins Aerospace prepares actuation capabilities for the RAF’s Tempest programme.
Thales will develop a naval directed-energy weapon that will be fitted onto a Type 23 frigate for testing.