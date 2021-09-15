DSEI 2021: Permali showcases HMS Queen Elizabeth’s naval stanchions and more

BattleJacket has undergone extensive testing with small arms fire and grenades. (Photo: Permali)

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s naval stanchions and new protection systems for personnel and vehicles are on display at DSEI.

This week, Permali is showcasing five of its newest and most exciting products at DSEI. Visitors will be able to explore their engineering approach and processes of development.

The BattleJacket fuel tank ballistic protection system enables passive, self-sealing repair to prevent fuel leakage when hit by small arms fire, including both 7.62mm rounds and 5.56mm rounds.

A helicopter cockpit armour panel will be on display to illustrate BattleJacket’s multi-layered high energy absorbing capabilities and the team will be performing a live demonstration on a fuel tank cut in half.

New dust skirts have been released which are designed to reduce radar signature and engine seizures on armoured fighting vehicles.

The new spall liner offers military personnel protection from metal fragments and is created using Permaglass composites and FRP laminate sheets.

In use with the UK MoD, EU, NATO and US defence forces, the Lightweight Appliqué Armour panels have been tailored to meet the specific requirements of different armoured vehicles, warships and aircraft.

The improved grade of Naval Stanchions used on the HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier will also be on display. These feature enhanced fire-retardant properties to meet the latest naval fire, smoke and toxicity performance standards.