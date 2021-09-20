DSEI 2021: Consolite lights the way for Type 31 frigates

DSEI 2021: Lockheed Martin details Greek frigate bid
Shephard understands that Greece will decide on its frigate requirement by the end of this year.
Babcock International has awarded a contract to supply the general and navigation lighting system for the Type 31 general purpose frigates to Consolite Technology.
The contract covers all general lighting which includes all internal compartment lighting and exterior lighting for the all-weather decks.
The Type 31 vessels will use solid-state LED-based lighting which offers many special features to warships such as night vision goggle (NVG) lighting, dual-mode dark adaptation, emergency battery back-up and search lighting and control.
The navigation lighting system includes touchscreen control which provides status and life warnings for each light.
The system automatically switches to a secondary mode in the event of light or primary power failure and has an emergency system to control lights if the primary control system is impaired by battle damage.
The Type 31, also known as Inspiration class, is being procured by the UK RN to replace its Type 23 frigates.
According to Shepard Defence Insight, Babcock's Arrowhead 140 design was selected for the £1.25 billion ($1.54 billion) contract in September 2019 when the Babcock-led Team 31 was announced as the preferred bidder for the requirement.
SubSea Craft's VICTA diver delivery unit has begun sea trials. Surface trials will be undertaken first, with subsurface trials due to start in 2022.
UK SME Blue Bear has put a 20-drone swarm through its paces.
Following a USV demonstration with Dstl, Elbit Systems UK CEO Martin Fausset speaks exclusively to Shephard about the work.
2Excel Aviation and JD2E have joined forces to provide the Royal Air Force with ISR training courses.
Hensoldt unveils new AESA naval surveillance radar at DSEI