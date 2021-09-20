DSEI 2021: Consolite lights the way for Type 31 frigates

Consolite Technology is a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of night vision goggle and specialised military lighting technology. (Image: Consolite Technology)

Consolite has been awarded a contract to supply lighting systems for Type 31 frigates.

Babcock International has awarded a contract to supply the general and navigation lighting system for the Type 31 general purpose frigates to Consolite Technology.

The contract covers all general lighting which includes all internal compartment lighting and exterior lighting for the all-weather decks.

The Type 31 vessels will use solid-state LED-based lighting which offers many special features to warships such as night vision goggle (NVG) lighting, dual-mode dark adaptation, emergency battery back-up and search lighting and control.

The navigation lighting system includes touchscreen control which provides status and life warnings for each light.

The system automatically switches to a secondary mode in the event of light or primary power failure and has an emergency system to control lights if the primary control system is impaired by battle damage.

The Type 31, also known as Inspiration class, is being procured by the UK RN to replace its Type 23 frigates.

According to Shepard Defence Insight, Babcock's Arrowhead 140 design was selected for the £1.25 billion ($1.54 billion) contract in September 2019 when the Babcock-led Team 31 was announced as the preferred bidder for the requirement.