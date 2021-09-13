UK launches National Shipbuilding Office

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced the creation of a new National Shipbuilding Office that will promote the UK’s national shipbuilding enterprise.

RAdm Rex Cox, who formerly worked as a defence policy advisor to the Treasury and most recently served as Head of Capability Planning in the Finance and Military Capability directorate of the MoD, will head up the new body.

Announcing the development at the start of International Shipping Week in London, UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace said: ‘The creation of the National Shipbuilding Office and the appointment of Rear Admiral Rex Cox marks a further demonstration ...