To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

UK launches National Shipbuilding Office

13th September 2021 - 19:01 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The first City-class Type 26 vessel, HMS Glasgow, is under construction at BAE Systems’ Govan shipyard. (Photo: MoD/ Crown Copyright)

The new office will oversee the implementation of the refreshed National Shipbuilding Strategy that is due to be published later this year.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced the creation of a new National Shipbuilding Office that will promote the UK’s national shipbuilding enterprise.

RAdm Rex Cox, who formerly worked as a defence policy advisor to the Treasury and most recently served as Head of Capability Planning in the Finance and Military Capability directorate of the MoD, will head up the new body.

Announcing the development at the start of International Shipping Week in London, UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace said: ‘The creation of the National Shipbuilding Office and the appointment of Rear Admiral Rex Cox marks a further demonstration ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users