Pentagon highlights risks of short-term defence funding

Although the US FY2023 started on 1 October, its budget remains pending approval by Congress. Since then, the DoD, its branches and agencies have been operating under a continuing resolution (CR), which is set to expire on 16 December.

While CRs prevent shutdowns and allow the government to continue operating until the spending bill is ratified, they preclude the DoD starting new multi-year procurement and development programmes in addition to accelerating production for ongoing efforts.

This may put the Pentagon in a risky position as Democrats and Republicans are continuing negotiations, and the fate of final appropriations is still in