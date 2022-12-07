To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Pentagon highlights risks of short-term defence funding

7th December 2022 - 18:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

﻿Delays in ratifying annual appropriation acts may affect the B-21 Raider programme. (Photo: USAF)

Short-term funding is preventing the US government from starting new multi-year procurement and development programmes, which may put the DoD in a risky position.

Although the US FY2023 started on 1 October, its budget remains pending approval by Congress. Since then, the DoD, its branches and agencies have been operating under a continuing resolution (CR), which is set to expire on 16 December.

While CRs prevent shutdowns and allow the government to continue operating until the spending bill is ratified, they preclude the DoD starting new multi-year procurement and development programmes in addition to accelerating production for ongoing efforts.

This may put the Pentagon in a risky position as Democrats and Republicans are continuing negotiations, and the fate of final appropriations is still in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us