Defence Insight: Year in Review (Video)

20th December 2019 - 15:29 GMT | by Noemi Distefano in London

In 2019, Defence Insight has been improving its database improving existing content and upgrading the export functionality. 

In the Sea domain, we expanded the scope of our naval equipment profiles o cover blue-water capabilities and submarines. 

In the Air domain, we have introduced a new tool that provides data on over 250 manned fixed wing platforms. Finally, in the land domain we have added the legacy fleets as well as turrets and remote weapon stations. 

