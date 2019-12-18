To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Defence Insight: Year in review (Land)

18th December 2019 - 12:00 GMT | by Sonny Butterworth in London

RSS

The past 12 months have proven to be a particularly eventful year for the armoured vehicle market, with several major contracts finalised, decisions announced and new products unveiled. Not only do these developments reinforce many of the existing trends in the market, but they also provide a glimpse into its future and suggest that it may be entering a period of transition.

Reflecting the continued pre-eminence of the wheeled sector of the market, the trade shows this year were dominated by new wheeled platforms ranging from light, tactical 4x4 protected vehicles to heavier 8x8 IFVs. 

A significant number of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Sonny Butterworth

Author

Sonny Butterworth

Sonny Butterworth was a Shephard Media analyst based in London. After completing a degree in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from The best of Defence Insight

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us