Defence Insight: Land year in review (video)
The land domain market has witnessed a hive of activity throughout 2019, including an array of new contracts and platform debuts, whilst the armoured vehicle sector continued to retain a dominant market position.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from The best of Defence Insight
-
Defence Insight: Year in Review (Video)
In 2019, Defence Insight has been improving its database improving existing content and upgrading the export functionality. In the Sea domain, we expanded the scope …
-
Defence Insight: Expansion and analysis
It has been a busy year for the Defence Insight team. We have done a lot of work in the engine room of the database, …
-
Defence Insight: Year in review (Naval)
The year has been an eventful one, with multiple major contracts announced and new generations of vessels entering service. The US Navy continued its drive towards …
-
Defence Insight: Year in review (Land)
The past 12 months have proven to be a particularly eventful year for the armoured vehicle market, with several major contracts finalised, decisions announced and …
-
Defence Insight: Future market forecast (Air)
The military fixed-wing sector was dominated by aircraft in 2019 with F-35, next-generation fighter aircraft and AWACs awards hitting the headlines.Lockheed Martin’s F-35 is the …
-
Defence Insight: Air year in review (video)
Market shifts across the air domain saw a shake up for the F-35 programme as the US moved to cut Turkey from the fighter project, …