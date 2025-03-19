Collins MAPS Gen II to equip US DoD watercraft
The US DoD has been investigating the use of RTX Collins Aerospace’s Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) Generation II system (MAPS GEN II) into military maritime systems. The capability currently equips US Army and US Marine Corps combat ground vehicles.
Sandy Brown, VP and GM for Resilient Navigation Solutions within Collins Aerospace told Shephard that MAPS GEN II has been tested on watercraft “several times with successful results”.
“We can integrate existing onboard sensors to meet specific platform needs while incorporating additional sensor inputs to ensure we can continue outpacing the threat,” Brown noted. “MAPS GEN II was
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
OCCAR expects substantial boost in programme numbers “in the coming months”
Europe’s Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) “has to establish itself…as a centre of excellence for cooperative Defence Equipment Programmes” in the face of growing threats and the need for rearmament, according to the organisation’s chairman.
-
MBDA CEO emphasises “moment of truth” for Europe as company sees €37 billion backlog
MBDA CEO Éric Béranger stressed the company’s role supporting European countries with complex weapon systems and focused on boosting production against the backdrop of “shifting” geopolitical alliances.
-
Rheinmetall reports “boom” as results hit new records with orders for vehicles, ammunition and weapons
Rheinmetall is riding high as Europe scrambles to boost its defence forces and replenish spent stockpiles sent to Ukraine.
-
Leonardo projects €30 billion in revenue by 2029
The forecast came as the Italian firm presented its new 2025–29 industrial plan to analysts, with its future figures bolstered by the European increase in defence spending.
-
UK Parliament told that Europe needs to do more within NATO and undertake reforms
Speaking before a committee on European affairs, the speakers addressed recent developments following an eventful few days. During this period, the UK pushed for increased support for Ukraine, while the EU eased budget constraints to allow for greater defence spending. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, US President Donald Trump introduced tariffs that could impact the defence industry.
-
What does the US decision to pause Ukraine support mean for the war and the stock markets?
NATO and other Western countries had been singing from the same song sheet since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia three years ago but the alliance has been weakened as the new US administration under President Donald Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine.