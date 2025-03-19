Collins MAPS Gen II to equip US DoD watercraft

The US DoD has been investigating the use of RTX Collins Aerospace’s Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) Generation II system (MAPS GEN II) into military maritime systems. The capability currently equips US Army and US Marine Corps combat ground vehicles.

Sandy Brown, VP and GM for Resilient Navigation Solutions within Collins Aerospace told Shephard that MAPS GEN II has been tested on watercraft “several times with successful results”.

“We can integrate existing onboard sensors to meet specific platform needs while incorporating additional sensor inputs to ensure we can continue outpacing the threat,” Brown noted. “MAPS GEN II was