Collins Aerospace wins $19 million contract to upgrade RAF CH-47 Chinooks

Collins Aerospace has been awarded a Department of Defence contract worth US$19 million to equip a fleet of the UK’s Royal Air Force H-47 Chinooks with its Common Avionics Architecture System (CAAS) avionics suite.

According to the company, the avionics suite upgrade will make the UK Chinooks interoperable with the US Chinooks, as the latter uses the same avionics system, digital cockpit displays and applications. Work for the contract is expected to be carried out in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Huntsville, Alabama.

The modular open system approach architecture in the CAAAS suite is designed to integrate multiple communications, navigation and mission sensor subsystems through its hardware and software, Collins has claimed.

“Interoperability with our allies will be crucial in the future fight, particularly when it comes to maintaining air dominance,” said Dave Schreck, VP and general manager of Military Avionics and Helicopters at Collins Aerospace.

“Having the same battle-proven, modernised flight deck technology on both UK and US aircraft will enable our forces to collaborate more seamlessly, lower their workload, and increase operational effectiveness and safety in challenging environments.”

As part of the contract, Collins Aerospace will also work alongside the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) to help the H-47 Chinook meet UK Military Airworthiness Authority’s requirements.

In March 2024, the UK MoD finalised a deal for 14 new Chinook heavy-lift helicopters following years of delays. Delivery of the platform is expected to be completed by the end of 2030.

