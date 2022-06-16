Clarion Defence and Security signs partnership agreement with Shephard Media ahead of DSEI 2023
PARIS, 16 June 2022 – Shephard Media, the specialist defence marketing and business information provider, has signed a partnership agreement with Clarion Defence & Security to continue as its official Intelligence Partner for 2022 and 2023.
Under the partnership, Shephard Media will provide its expertise in editorial content, analysis and defence industry insights for DSEI 2023, DSEI Connect and MISO.
Exhibitors and attendees will benefit from jointly-produced thought leadership and market intelligence content, and delegates will also be invited to experience the power of Defence Insight in a dedicated area at DSEI 2023.
‘Across the DSEI event, DSEI Connect and MISO, Clarion Defence & Security strives to provide a 360-degree forum for the defence community to collaborate, learn and build relationships. Together we can add value for our customers with industry-leading analysis and intelligence that will support them in making the right decisions so they never miss another business opportunity,’ said Grant Burgham, DSEI Event Director.
‘I am pleased Shephard is continuing its relationship with Clarion Defence & Security. I believe the partnership will allow our two organisations to better serve the defence community and ensure they get the information they need to make the right decisions for their businesses. I’m looking forward to being able to show everyone at DSEI 2023 the power of our continuously evolving Defence Insight platform,’ added Mr Darren Lake, CEO of Shephard Media.
Contacts:
DSEI Press Office, PR@DSEI.co.uk
Kate Parker, Shephard Media Marketing Manager, kate.p@shephardmedia.com
