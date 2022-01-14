BAE Systems touts benefits of digital engineering

Speaking to Shephard on 12 January, BAE Systems chief engineer Dr Scott Nowlin said that investment in 'model-based systems engineering approaches' was paying dividends for work such as design assessment, risk management, and configuration management.

Nowlin explained the concepts, saying: 'Digital engineering is mainly aligned with setting up your infrastructure, your framework, to do the great systems engineering that we do [at BAE Systems].

'And then model-based systems engineering is using that digital engineering framework to execute exceptional requirements development and management, exceptional design, work, and sustainment of weapon systems once they're fielded.'

The international defence conglomerate is using …