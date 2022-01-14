To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems touts benefits of digital engineering

14th January 2022 - 17:12 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

In January 2022, BAE Systems won a contract to support USN C5ISR systems. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Following a recent contract award from the USN, BAE Systems spoke to Shephard about the benefits of digital modelling and engineering approaches.

Speaking to Shephard on 12 January, BAE Systems chief engineer Dr Scott Nowlin said that investment in 'model-based systems engineering approaches' was paying dividends for work such as design assessment, risk management, and configuration management.

Nowlin explained the concepts, saying: 'Digital engineering is mainly aligned with setting up your infrastructure, your framework, to do the great systems engineering that we do [at BAE Systems].

'And then model-based systems engineering is using that digital engineering framework to execute exceptional requirements development and management, exceptional design, work, and sustainment of weapon systems once they're fielded.'

The international defence conglomerate is using …

