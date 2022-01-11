Norway seals new seven-year CV90 support package

CV90 multi-carrier vehicle for the Norwegian Army. (Photo: BAE Systems)

A new contract model in Norway supports the continuous modernisation of the CV90 fleet, says BAE Systems Hägglunds.

The Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation has agreed a new support, sustainment and readiness deal with BAE Systems Hägglunds for the Norwegian Army fleet of 144 CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

The seven-year deal includes procurement of components and equipment, plus engineering and management work. It secures ‘a new contract model to support the availability and continuous modernisation of the fleet’, BAE Systems noted on 10 January.

BAE Systems Hägglunds is already working with its Norwegian supply chain partners to deliver 20 additional CV90s to the Norwegian Army in engineering vehicle and multi-carrier variants.

The Norwegian CV90 fleet was previously upgraded from 2012 to 2019.