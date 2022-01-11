Norway seals new seven-year CV90 support package

Lithuania receives ATVs for border patrol
The Lithuanian MND has announced the delivery of ten four-wheel BRP Can-Am Outlander all-terrain vehicles to the National Defence Volunteer Force.
The Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation has agreed a new support, sustainment and readiness deal with BAE Systems Hägglunds for the Norwegian Army fleet of 144 CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles.
The seven-year deal includes procurement of components and equipment, plus engineering and management work. It secures ‘a new contract model to support the availability and continuous modernisation of the fleet’, BAE Systems noted on 10 January.
BAE Systems Hägglunds is already working with its Norwegian supply chain partners to deliver 20 additional CV90s to the Norwegian Army in engineering vehicle and multi-carrier variants.
The Norwegian CV90 fleet was previously upgraded from 2012 to 2019.
The Lithuanian MND has announced the delivery of ten four-wheel BRP Can-Am Outlander all-terrain vehicles to the National Defence Volunteer Force.
Almost half of the 98 vehicles ordered in late 2020 for Bulgarian SOF have arrived in the country.
Chilean manufacturer FAMAE has already developed a 70mm MLRS but it is working towards completing a full prototype of a 122mm system this year.
Proposals to meet a Slovak AFV requirement have been submitted by the Czech, Finnish, Romanian, Spanish and US governments, with a contract due to be signed by late March 2022.
BAE Systems will produce additional M109A7s and M992A3s for the US Army.
Deliveries of the Vilkas IFV to Lithuania have been unaffected by delays to the programme, and the defence ministry expects to receive a final batch of vehicles by the end of 2022.