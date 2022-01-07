BAE Systems refits another Arleigh Burke-class destroyer

Norfolk yards gain USN maintenance work
Six shipyards will compete for orders in a five-year maintenance package for six USN ship classes.
The USN Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) is to undergo a refit from March 2022 to April 2023.
The contract is initially worth $1.9 million but it could reach $101.2 million if all options are exercised,’ BAE Systems announced on 6 January.
Under the Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DRSA) contract, BAE Systems will place Mitscher in dry dock at its shipyard in Norfolk, Virginia; perform underwater hull preservation work; support USN efforts to upgrade C2 equipment and the Aegis combat system; and refurbish accommodation facilities for 285-strong crew.
BAE Systems is already performing DRSA work aboard USS Stout (DDG 55), another Flight I Arleigh Burke-class vessel, at its Norfolk shipyard.
