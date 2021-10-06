AUSA 2021: Smart Shooter receives new USMC contract

The SMASH 2000 fire control system. (Photo: Capt Fred Warmer)

The US Marine Corps is trialling SMASH 2000 systems to counter drone threats at land and sea.

Smart Shooter will present its new SMASH family of solutions at the 2021 AUSA Annual Meeting. The company has also announced that the USMC, through its Rapid Capabilities Office has recently purchased several SMASH 2000 systems for test and evaluation.

The systems are expected to be delivered this autumn.

The company has also signed a cooperative R&D agreement with US Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane). Under this arrangement, the USN will evaluate the use of SMASH technology on ships and vessels for counter-UAS purposes.

The SMASH fire control system is an external add-on solution that can be integrated into any type of military rifle. Once the user identifies the target (independently or using the detection system guidance) and locks on, SMASH tracks the target's movements and synchronises the shot release to assure a fast and precise hit.