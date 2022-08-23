To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Asension to boost Australian space sensors

23rd August 2022 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Australia is set to grow its domestic space capabilities. (Photo: ADF)

A contract awarded through the Defence Innovation Hub will see the delivery of space-based tactical sensor and is an important step for Australia to grow its domestic space capabilities.

Australia has signed a A$4.35 million ($3 million) contract with South Australia's Asension to deliver a space-based tactical sensor system, the Australian DoD announced on 23 August.

The contract was awarded through the Defence Innovation Hub and shows Australia’s commitment to indigenous capabilities.

The contract follows Asension’s success in maturing its sensor technology through a previous hub contract awarded in 2020. This investment will continue the collaboration with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) in progressing the development of a tactical sensor.

‘The government’s partnership with innovative small businesses such as Asension will be critical to growing a robust, resilient and innovative industrial base for space technologies in Australia’, Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy said in a statement.

