Asension to boost Australian space sensors
Australia has signed a A$4.35 million ($3 million) contract with South Australia's Asension to deliver a space-based tactical sensor system, the Australian DoD announced on 23 August.
The contract was awarded through the Defence Innovation Hub and shows Australia’s commitment to indigenous capabilities.
The contract follows Asension’s success in maturing its sensor technology through a previous hub contract awarded in 2020. This investment will continue the collaboration with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) in progressing the development of a tactical sensor.
‘The government’s partnership with innovative small businesses such as Asension will be critical to growing a robust, resilient and innovative industrial base for space technologies in Australia’, Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy said in a statement.
