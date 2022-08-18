To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia seeks more intelligence processing capability

18th August 2022 - 23:59 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

Project Air 3503 will provide Australia with additional processing, exploitation and dissemination of ISR data. (ADF)

The Australian military is seeking to enhance its ability to process and use data gathered by various ISR platforms.

As an increasing number of more sophisticated ISR platforms enter service with the Australian Defence Force (ADF), there is a corresponding requirement for additional processing, exploitation and dissemination (PED) of the data gathered.

Australia’s CASG procurement authority has released an RfI under its Project Air 3503 Tranche 2 Enhanced PED effort that will enhance existing capabilities.

It seeks to develop further architectures for analysis and decision support in the ISR domain, integrate multiple ISR data sources and provide analysis applications.

The RfI states a solution must migrate towards a ‘cloud native micro-services architecture’ to support legacy and future capabilities.

