IDEF 2021: ARES Shipyards showcases its family of AUSV

IDEF 2021: F-35 is out but what is next for Turkey? (Defence Insight analysis)
Turkish military aircraft ambitions remain undimmed despite ongoing US sanctions.
In this video, Shephard speaks to Utku Alanç, CEO at ARES, for an overview of the capabilities that the company is showcasing at IDEF 2021.
Among the major platforms and technologies on display, ARES is exhibiting a wide array of indigenously built capabilities yet to hit the domestic and export market.
Designs the company has invested in over recent years include the Ulaq armed USV, the Ares 85 Hercules fast patrol boat, patrol boats for the Turkish Coast Guard and a new 55m-long Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV).
Video by Noemi Distefano
Turkish military aircraft ambitions remain undimmed despite ongoing US sanctions.
At IDEF 2021, Turkish manufacturer FNSS is exhibiting its Pars Iv 6x6 Special Operation vehicle aimed at the Turkish Special Forces.
Turkish surface vessel and submarine programmes are increasing in ambition, scope and cost.
The growing domestic industrial base in Turkey is capable of delivering several armoured vehicle programmes — but stumbling blocks remain, especially with the difficult Altay MBT programme.
The US government is not for changing course on Turkish sanctions but Ankara continues to show it is more than capable of bypassing them.
A new UAV is earmarked for deployment on the amphibious assault ship Anadolu — but Turkish planners have more ambitious goals for the unmanned fighter.