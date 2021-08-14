IDEF 2021: ARES Shipyards showcases its family of AUSV

Turkish company ARES shipyards hits IDEF 2021 show floor with its Ulaq AUSV.

In this video, Shephard speaks to Utku Alanç, CEO at ARES, for an overview of the capabilities that the company is showcasing at IDEF 2021.

Among the major platforms and technologies on display, ARES is exhibiting a wide array of indigenously built capabilities yet to hit the domestic and export market.

Designs the company has invested in over recent years include the Ulaq armed USV, the Ares 85 Hercules fast patrol boat, patrol boats for the Turkish Coast Guard and a new 55m-long Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV).

Video by Noemi Distefano