Ajax adds to woeful litany of British Army procurement failures (Opinion)

Dozens of Drone Guards are Asia-bound
Unnamed customer to receive Israeli-made C-UAS systems in multimillion US dollar deal.
The new Ajax family of tracked armoured vehicles for the British Army has been the subject of a damning internal report suggesting it remains unfit for purpose.
Under contract since 2010, with more than £3.4 billion of public money spent on it and with only 14 out of a planned 589 vehicles delivered, Ajax looks set to be another defence procurement disaster for the UK MoD.
Reports and public testimony claim that the vehicles cannot reverse over obstacles higher than 20cm, and the crew needed to wear noise-cancelling headphones to talk to each other. Even so, there are concerns ...
Progress in nanomaterial technologies could help militaries to counter directed-energy weapons, as the latest research finds new applications for defence.
The Co-operative Strike Weapons Technology Demonstrator seeks to improve the performance of current missiles and upgrade their software to allow them to work together.
Welcome to Episode 26 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. Sign up to an early email alert ...
FMS contract focuses on a miniature receiver for precise position, navigation and timing as well as anti-jamming and anti-spoofing.
Will the Biden administration decide to reverse moves by its predecessor to loosen UAV export restrictions under the Missile Technology Control Regime?