Afghanistan is a wake-up call for US defence establishment (Opinion)

HCB test points the way to JADC2
Live test combines in-service gateway translations across existing data links with AI-enhanced networking.
Projections were that the offensive by Afghanistan’s Taliban radical Islamic militants could only take the capital of Kabul within three months. Within hours of that prediction, news reports of one city after another falling to the Taliban began flashing across the world’s news services.
On 15 August, the Taliban entered Kabul, and the collapse of the current Afghan government’s control was imminent. Shortly thereafter, President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country.
On everyone’s mind was this question: How did more than two decades of US training, support and providing equipment to the Afghan ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Live test combines in-service gateway translations across existing data links with AI-enhanced networking.
Incumbent supplier HDT Global to supply more new transporter erectors for the Minuteman III.
Private vessel to aid refuelling and resupply of missile defence radar platform in the Pacific Ocean.
The Italian Ministry of Defence released the multiyear 2021-23 spending plan on 5 August. The paper, released by the Italian MoD as the Documento Programmatico Pluriennale ...
New platform to address the issues around coordinating individual and multiple heterogeneous autonomous platforms like UASs and UGVs.
The Radar Systems Handbook Issue 5 covers the full spectrum of radar systems and subsystems across the land, sea and air domains. Read for free.