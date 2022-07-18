Farnborough 2022: Sikorsky reveals plan to develop new X2 helicopter for Europe

Sikorsky has said it is actively assessing developing a third iteration of its X2 technology-based helicopter, which would be offered to meet demand from European customers and sized between the Raider X light scout and Defiant X utility class aircraft.

‘There is huge interest in something between Raider X and Defiant X and this is why we are looking at the market,' a

Sikorsky spokesperson during an 18 July company press briefing at the Farnborough International Airshow.

The spokesperson added that 'we might need to have a new [X2] variant; the exact size we will have to decide but this is a very scalable design'.

Sikorsky also confirmed that any decision to manufacture the new helicopter would not be dependent on whether or not the US Army goes on to acquire Raider X or Defiant X, with the spokesperson saying that any future contracts would be approved via Direct Commercial Sale (DCS).

‘A country can be willing to buy FARA [the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft] or FLRAA [the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft by FMS but the idea is to broaden opportunities for and DCS gives us more leverage to discuss [possibilities] with industry,’ added the Sikorsky spokesperson.

The manufacturer also has a keen interest in contributing to NATO’s Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability and is expected to offer an X2 design for the programme.

‘Depending on when NGRC requirements, after all studies, [are published] a lot of X2 weapons systems can be brought on and off the aircraft very easily,’ added the Sikorsky spokesperson.

Sikorsky faces competition from Airbus to secure an NGRC production contract with the European manufacturer planning on offering a variant of the RACER high-speed helicopter.

Overall, the NGRC programme could see up to 1000 medium-class helicopters divided up between NATO members, with deliveries set to begin from 2035 onwards.

The effort also calls on industry to meet a 220kt speed requirement and has already seen an engine working group formed of European suppliers assess new technologies that could support a 3,000-5,000shp class powerplant.