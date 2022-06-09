To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army looks for ‘efficiencies’ to protect FARA production timeline

9th June 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

Bell's 360 Invictus FARA Competitive Prototype during assembly at the company's Amarillo, Texas facility. (Photo: Bell)

The US Army has spoken of how it expects to manage the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft effort, after a delay in engine development had a knock-on effect on aircraft prototype flight tests.

After failing in an attempt to accelerate engine development activities by a year, the US Army is currently examining ‘all options’ to work out if new ‘efficiencies’ can support the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programme beyond Milestone B.

The T901-GE-900 engine from General Electric (GE) will be fitted on two FARA prototypes for a fly-off phase that would determine which aircraft enters production, but issues related to the manufacturer’s supplier base ‘negated realization of a necessary 12-month engine development acceleration in order to support [the] original FARA need,’ Col Kevin Chaney, FARA project manager in the US Army, said in a statement.

