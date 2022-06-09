US Army looks for ‘efficiencies’ to protect FARA production timeline
After failing in an attempt to accelerate engine development activities by a year, the US Army is currently examining ‘all options’ to work out if new ‘efficiencies’ can support the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programme beyond Milestone B.
The T901-GE-900 engine from General Electric (GE) will be fitted on two FARA prototypes for a fly-off phase that would determine which aircraft enters production, but issues related to the manufacturer’s supplier base ‘negated realization of a necessary 12-month engine development acceleration in order to support [the] original FARA need,’ Col Kevin Chaney, FARA project manager in the US Army, said in a statement.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Airbus H145M successfully fires Spike ER2 missile
The first firing of the Rafael Spike ER2 anti-tank guided missile from an Airbus H145M medium helicopter follows months of integration and development of the weapon.
-
Canada and Bell sign off on CH-146 helicopter midlife upgrade
Canada's CH-146 Griffon helicopters are to receive a midlife extension upgrade.