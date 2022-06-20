Eurosatory 2022: NATO allies sign up for Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability concept phase

Representatives of NATO allies confirmed during Eurosatory 2022 that an agreement has been signed for the concept phase of the Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) project.

Signed at the margins of the NATO Defence Ministerial meeting on 16 June, the defence ministers of France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK pledged €26.7 million ($27.79 million) to define their future helicopter fleets.

The concept phase of NGRC will run until 2025.

Working with industry, the partner nations will explore how to pair requirements with new technology with a focus on propulsion, open systems architecture, ease of maintenance and affordability.

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) will run the concept stage on behalf of the participating countries.

The NGRC project aims to replace various helicopters in service across the partner nations that will reach the end of their service life in the late 2030s.

Speaking at Eurosatory during a panel briefing on the NGRC programme, Col Nicolas Cordier-Lallouet of the French defence procurement agency DGA said the concept phase was an important milestone.

He added that all involved in the project wanted a stealthier helicopter that could fly faster, further, and carry a larger payload.

The DGA official also expressed interest in a navalised version of the future rotorcraft that could be used for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions.

Centre fuselage section the Airbus Racer high-speed demonstrator, which may be a solution for the future NGRC requirement. (Photo: Airbus)

Italian Army Col Pierluigi Verdecchia said that availability, maintenance, and affordability would be important considerations for the project as it progresses.

Verdecchia added that the partners were looking at the possibility of automated or optional piloting capabilities as part of the NGRC effort.

Looking to the future, Verdecchia described the role of the pilot as more of a manager of systems.

From a UK perspective, British Army Futures Directorate Col Alex Willman said it was difficult to predict the future, but whatever is bought under the programme must have growth potential.

He added that it was difficult and expensive to put new systems into the legacy platforms currently in service.

The UK is already running a competition for a New Medium Helicopter (NMH) to replace several in-service aircraft, including the Puma.

Willman added that the UK also has an agreement with the US allowing discussions and insights on the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) programme.

The US is observing the NGRC effort, with Verdecchia saying the NATO effort in Europe was some years behind its transatlantic counterpart.

Shephard previously reported that the resultant FVL aircraft could be the solution selected under the NATO project.

Looking forward to FVL and NGRC, Verdecchia said interoperability would be important but when asked about the potential for cross-over with the US programme, Willman said the US focus on the Indo-Pacific was different to the need in Europe.

Airbus is pushing a derivative of its Racer aircraft as a solution for NGRC and maintaining European industrial independence.

RELATED ARTICLES

Eurosatory 2022: Supacat seeks to spur conversation with HMT Mk2 105mm integration

Eurosatory 2022: Rafael to implement laser technology on air defence portfolio

Eurosatory 2022: Scorpion programme comes of age