Australian Army Aviation battles organisational and technological challenges

Bell starts AH-1Z production for Czech Republic
Bell has begun production of the Czech Republic's AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter.
Australian Army Aviation (AAA) is facing employment problems brought about by the ever-increasing demands on its services and the ever-more complicated operation and maintenance of its aircraft, combined with concerns that it may be drawn into conflicts in the Indo-Pacific region.
Speaking during the Defence iQ International Helicopter Conference in London on 15-17 February, AAA commander Maj Gen Stephen Jobson said that his force is ‘unable to resolve three persistent challenges — unwieldy command and control with multiple points of accountability, organisational complexity exacerbated by geographic dislocation, and the over-arching requirement to manage the airworthiness of increasingly complex and
Engine manufacturer GE Aviation emphasises maintenance and sustainable fuel benefits as it chases a place in the UK’s New Medium Helicopter programme.
Delegates at a helicopter conference in London heard calls for common standards to be introduced for health and usage monitoring systems (HUMS) on rotary-wing platforms.
Russian plans to field new light military transport aircraft are already in disarray after the crash of the prototype Il-112V in August 2021, and now even a stopgap measure to use Mi-26 helicopters may be stymied by Moscow’s aggression towards Ukraine.
Sikorsky is to assist efforts to integrate and field simulators for the VH-92A helicopter.
An AW149 helicopter test-fired unguided and laser-guided rockets in trials in an undisclosed European country.