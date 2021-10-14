AUKUS – Sweet in the mouth, bitter in the belly (Opinion)

UK carrier strike group unfazed by Chinese activities
The British carrier strike group is in Singapore as it begins the long voyage home after a busy schedule in the Asia-Pacific region.
‘And I took the little book out of the angel’s hand, and ate it up; and it was in my mouth sweet as honey: and as soon as I had eaten it, my belly was bitter.’ (Revelation 10:10)
Saint John might have been talking about the recent AUKUS (Australia, United Kingdom, United States) agreement. With AUKUS, the US and UK have agreed to share nuclear submarine technology with the Aussies and for all three to cooperate on a range of other technologies: AI, cyber, quantum, undersea, missile etc.
But the big thing is the promise to provide Australia with …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The British carrier strike group is in Singapore as it begins the long voyage home after a busy schedule in the Asia-Pacific region.
French Navy and DGA put an autonomous underwater vehicle through its paces.
New OPV called Gyptis will be operated by French coastal patrol agency DAM.
Contract for General Dynamics Electric Boat follows the move by the USN to reorganise submarine PEOs.
The Philippines has not been having much success in its efforts to get two more LPDs. Perhaps things will turn around in the fourth tender effort?
The latest intent to order doubles the procurement to 20 ships. Project 12700 MCMVs could ultimately replace 30 to 50 Soviet-era minesweepers in the Russian Navy.