To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

AUKUS – Sweet in the mouth, bitter in the belly (Opinion)

14th October 2021 - 04:59 GMT | by The Geobukseon in Indo-Pacific

RSS

Could Australia lease a couple of US Navy Los Angeles-class SSNs as a way of getting its feet wet with nuclear-powered submarines? (USN)

Australia is looking at decades before receiving its first nuclear-powered submarines. But surely there are faster options available?

‘And I took the little book out of the angel’s hand, and ate it up; and it was in my mouth sweet as honey: and as soon as I had eaten it, my belly was bitter.’ (Revelation 10:10)

Saint John might have been talking about the recent AUKUS (Australia, United Kingdom, United States) agreement. With AUKUS, the US and UK have agreed to share nuclear submarine technology with the Aussies and for all three to cooperate on a range of other technologies: AI, cyber, quantum, undersea, missile etc.

But the big thing is the promise to provide Australia with …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users