Industry awarded new contracts for Australian and US Apache attack helicopter work

Longbow LLC, the JV between Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, has been awarded a $156,372,092 contract modification for the procurement of AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fire control radars and other support hardware and auxiliary services.

FY 2023 Foreign Military Sales (Australia) funds are obligated to the contract.

The AN/APG-78 Longbow is a Ka-band, low-probability-of-intercept fire control radar equipping the AH-64D and AH-64E attack helicopters.

Australia is procuring 29 AH-64E aircraft to replace its Airbus Helicopters Tiger fleet, with service entry due in 2025.

Under a separate contract from US Army Contracting Command, Lockheed Martin was awarded $10,449,573 for Apache TADS/PNVS refurbishment.

TADS/PNVS is the EO fire control system that US Army AH-64D/E Apache helicopter pilots use for flight during day, night or bad weather missions.