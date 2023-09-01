Industry awarded new contracts for Australian and US Apache attack helicopter work
Longbow LLC, the JV between Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, has been awarded a $156,372,092 contract modification for the procurement of AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fire control radars and other support hardware and auxiliary services.
FY 2023 Foreign Military Sales (Australia) funds are obligated to the contract.
The AN/APG-78 Longbow is a Ka-band, low-probability-of-intercept fire control radar equipping the AH-64D and AH-64E attack helicopters.
Related Articles
Longbow to make mast-mounted assembly and radar units for Apache Guardian
Lethality, survivability and ergonomics hold key to AH-64E success, says Army Air Corps
Australia receives its first UH-60M Black Hawks
Australia is procuring 29 AH-64E aircraft to replace its Airbus Helicopters Tiger fleet, with service entry due in 2025.
Under a separate contract from US Army Contracting Command, Lockheed Martin was awarded $10,449,573 for Apache TADS/PNVS refurbishment.
TADS/PNVS is the EO fire control system that US Army AH-64D/E Apache helicopter pilots use for flight during day, night or bad weather missions.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Czech Republic receives first AH-1Z Viper helicopters
The Czech Republic has taken delivery of its first AH-1Z Vipers as part of a partnership with the USMC H-1 Light/Attack Helicopter programme.
-
IAI and Odysight.ai unveil visual health monitoring system for UH60 helicopters
IAI and Odysight.ai have unveiled a visual-based health monitoring system for UH-60 helicopters, enhancing safety and availability through real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.