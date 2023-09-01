To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Industry awarded new contracts for Australian and US Apache attack helicopter work

1st September 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Australia is procuring 29 AH-64E aircraft to replace its Airbus Helicopters Tiger fleet, with service entry due in 2025. (Photo: US Army)

Longbow LLC and Lockheed Martin have received new contracts to supply Longbow fire control radars to Australia, and refurbish US Army Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (TADS/PNVS) equipment. Both systems equip the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter.

Longbow LLC, the JV between Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, has been awarded a $156,372,092 contract modification for the procurement of AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fire control radars and other support hardware and auxiliary services. 

FY 2023 Foreign Military Sales (Australia) funds are obligated to the contract. 

The AN/APG-78 Longbow is a Ka-band, low-probability-of-intercept fire control radar equipping the AH-64D and AH-64E attack helicopters.

Australia is procuring 29 AH-64E aircraft to replace its Airbus Helicopters Tiger fleet, with service entry due in 2025.

Under a separate contract from US Army Contracting Command, Lockheed Martin was awarded $10,449,573 for Apache TADS/PNVS refurbishment. 

TADS/PNVS is the EO fire control system that US Army AH-64D/E Apache helicopter pilots use for flight during day, night or bad weather missions.

