Romanian Pumas light up Mali with BrightNite

The Romanian Air Force’s contribution to the UN-led peacekeeping mission in Mali has been greatly enhanced by the use of four BrightNite-equipped IAR 330 Puma helicopters.

Romania uses these Pumas for medevac, troop transport and air patrol missions in Mali, having racked up more than 200 sorties and 750 flight hours since taking up the one-year deployment in October 2019, according to Cdr Ioan Mischie, commander of the 1st Carpathian Pumas Detachment of the Romanian Air Force.

Of those hours, 250 have been flown at night and in particularly challenging conditions for pilots.

‘We’ve had moonlight for no more than