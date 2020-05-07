Dutch lift lid on Takuba plans
The Netherlands’ Special Operations Command (NLD SOCOM) has disclosed to Shephard its planned contribution to Task Force Takuba - a European Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force (CJSOTF) which will conduct counter-violent extremist organisation (C-VEO) operations in West Africa.
The CJSOTF, which also includes Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Portugal and Sweden in addition to political support from the UK, will be tasked with military assistance to the Malian Armed Forces and G5 Sahel partners (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger).
The Task Force is due to deploy by the end of 2020, according to French government sources, ahead of
