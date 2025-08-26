Will drone motherships form part of tomorrow’s warfare?

The deployment of drone motherships in Ukraine and in the Middle East has shown the potential of this type of capability. Although it provides multiple advantages to military services, its presence in tomorrow’s warfare is not assured.

The use of large UAVs, UGVs and USVs to transport swarms of small drones can enhance troops’ safety, range, precision, and lethality in multidomain theatres.

Speaking in a recent webinar conducted by the US-based think tank Brookings Institution, Gen David H. Berger, former US Marine Corps Commandant, claimed that “autonomy, autonomous systems and robotics became a way to make yourself bigger than you