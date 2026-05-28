Air forces review: Combat aircraft missile milestones hit as tanker and transport orders climb
Industry’s efforts to ramp up work on missile integration into combat aircraft have come to the fore this month, with MBDA and BAE Systems unveiling successful first tests or operational milestones for their respective missile equipment onboard combat aircraft.
The growing need for effective and layered counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) platforms has been sharply emphasised by the ongoing US-Iran-Israel conflict, which has seen the US lose more than 40 aircraft since Operation Epic Fury began.
Efforts to integrate improved stand-off missiles and counter-drone capabilities on combat aircraft have long been in development. The Selective Precision Effects At Range (SPEAR) is one of the
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