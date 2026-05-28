Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Air forces review: Combat aircraft missile milestones hit as tanker and transport orders climb

Air forces review: Combat aircraft missile milestones hit as tanker and transport orders climb

28th May 2026 - 16:04 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

There are currently 66 A330 MRTT aircraft in operation with forces across the globe. (Photo: Airbus)

As countries look to improve their combat aircraft capabilities, May has highlighted strong demand from European countries for aerial refuelling platforms as industry pushes forward next-generation missile test updates for eventual UK combat aircraft integration.

Industry’s efforts to ramp up work on missile integration into combat aircraft have come to the fore this month, with MBDA and BAE Systems unveiling successful first tests or operational milestones for their respective missile equipment onboard combat aircraft.

The growing need for effective and layered counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) platforms has been sharply emphasised by the ongoing US-Iran-Israel conflict, which has seen the US lose more than 40 aircraft since Operation Epic Fury began.

Efforts to integrate improved stand-off missiles and counter-drone capabilities on combat aircraft have long been in development. The Selective Precision Effects At Range (SPEAR) is one of the

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us