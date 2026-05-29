May drone digest: American loitering munition spending continues to drive market growth
Throughout May 2026, several loitering munition procurement programmes advanced, in a sign that militaries increasingly require this capability due to its growing importance in modern warfare. The US, which has the world’s most valuable loitering munition market – forecast to be worth US$18.57 billion by Defence Insight – led this flurry of new activity.
One such effort was outlined by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which revealed it was looking into containerised Group 1 to Group 3 drones that can be operated within what it refers to as a “constellation”; a networked swarm supporting as many as 500 drones at once. A nearly identical requirement,
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Air Warfare
-
Air forces review: Combat aircraft missile milestones hit as tanker and transport orders climb
As countries look to improve their combat aircraft capabilities, May has highlighted strong demand from European countries for aerial refuelling platforms as industry pushes forward next-generation missile test updates for eventual UK combat aircraft integration.
-
How defence sovereignty is driving middle power jet programmes
While moving away from US-made equipment towards home-grown options is a rising preference for some countries, there are multiple hurdles to overcome to compete with the US’s expansive global footprint and dominance.
-
Peru’s air combat modernisation effort opens up $2.5 billion market opportunity
The latest purchase of F-16V combat aircraft comes as the country presses ahead with its long-held plans to modernise its air combat capabilities and invest in the replacement of ageing Russian aircraft.
-
Optimism remains for GCAP and FCAS future despite programme stumbling blocks
Both sixth-generation combat aircraft programmes are still awaiting major key decisions from respective governments with regards to funding or future direction, but industry and governmental officials remain optimistic of progress going forward.
-
SOF Week 2026: US Army to conduct trials with Mountain Horse’s containerised drone launcher
The Mountain Horse Containerised Autonomous Drone Delivery System has been engineered for dispersed, forward UAV operations. It can store, protect, charge, launch and recover drones.