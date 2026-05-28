Will amphibious aircraft developers’ ambitions for maritime defence missions hold water?

The push from industry to develop – and eventually operationally field – amphibious aircraft for defence missions has taken another step forward, with REGENT Defense and Norwegian company Noemi Aerospace providing recent updates on their respective seaglider and amphibious aircraft development pathways. Yet challenges to operationally field and develop these electric-propulsion platforms remain.

Speaking to Shephard, Eric Lithun, CEO at Noemi Aerospace, disclosed that the company plans to expand its vision for the commercial amphibious aircraft, named Noemi, to future mission profiles that include military dual-use applications. “Noemi was always designed as more than a single aircraft,” Lithun explained, adding that governments have already taken an