US Army seeks missile costing less than $150,000 to counter Group 2 and 3 drones

The US Army recently issued a request for information (RFI) to identify potential suppliers and solutions for the Next Generation C-sUAS Missile (NGCM) programme. The source sought will inform the acquisition of the new capability, which is expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year.

The branch is seeking all-weather, extended-range, quick-response rounds fitted with a radio frequency seeker and capable of defeating Group 2 and Group 3 sUAS. The missile should also offer rapid launch and reduced time-to-target over existing effectors.

According to the Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Fires, the solution shall be capable of