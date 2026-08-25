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US Army seeks missile costing less than $150,000 to counter Group 2 and 3 drones

25th August 2026 - 16:18 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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A drone operator catches a sUAS during a field training exercise at Fort Irwin, California. (Photo: US Army)

The service wants a rapid-response, extended-range interceptor compatible with the Coyote launcher and wider US Army air-defence architecture, with initial testing scheduled for late 2026.

The US Army recently issued a request for information (RFI) to identify potential suppliers and solutions for the Next Generation C-sUAS Missile (NGCM) programme. The source sought will inform the acquisition of the new capability, which is expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year.

The branch is seeking all-weather, extended-range, quick-response rounds fitted with a radio frequency seeker and capable of defeating Group 2 and Group 3 sUAS. The missile should also offer rapid launch and reduced time-to-target over existing effectors.

According to the Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Fires, the solution shall be capable of

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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