US lawmakers signal F-35 investment commitment of $10.7 billion in FY2026
The US House Committee on Appropriations has allocated US$10.7 billion to the acquisition and improvement of the F-35 fifth-generation multirole combat aircraft despite issues recorded in its procurement process.
The funding was included in the FY2026 defence bill, which was recently approved by the Committee. It encompasses $2.2 billion for continued development and modernisation of the fighter, and $8.5 billion for the purchase of 69 F-35s.
It covered $4.5 billion for the acquisition of 42 F-35As for the US Air Force (USAF), $1.9 billion for 13 F-35B short take-off and vertical landing variants for the US Marine Corps (USMC),
Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2025 news content with a free basic account
You will also get one free Premium News article each week
Already have an account? Log in
More from Paris Air Show 2025
-
Paris Air Show 2025: GA-ASI and Saab partner on AEW MQ-9B capability, demo to fly by 2026
The AEW capabilities are seen to slot into Saab’s wider AEW offering as a complementary extension to its portfolio, while augmenting the MQ-9B’s own range of uncrewed aircraft.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Teaming success for E-7 and MQ-28 as Ghost Bat targets Europe
Boeing has announced the successful flight trial of a MQ-28 Ghost Bat uncrewed aerial system (UAS) teaming with an E-7 Wedgetail airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft against an airborne target.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: GA-ASI unveils the PELE air-launched UAV
The air-launched PELE has been designed to extend the sensing capabilities of the MQ-9B and its user service through various payloads.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: MBDA bets on carmaker to help make new one-way effector
The One-Way Effector (OWE) is a ground-launched missile or drome designed to act as a swarm to overwhelm air defence systems. It was displayed for the first time in Paris this week.