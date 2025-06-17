To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US lawmakers signal F-35 investment commitment of $10.7 billion in FY2026

17th June 2025 - 10:11 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

US Air Force F-35A Lightning II. (Photo: US Air Force)

Although it remains unclear how the US DoD has advanced in fixing issues with the F-35 programme, the multi-billion dollar fund has been included in the FY2026 defence bill.

The US House Committee on Appropriations has allocated US$10.7 billion to the acquisition and improvement of the F-35 fifth-generation multirole combat aircraft despite issues recorded in its procurement process.

The funding was included in the FY2026 defence bill, which was recently approved by the Committee. It encompasses $2.2 billion for continued development and modernisation of the fighter, and $8.5 billion for the purchase of 69 F-35s.

It covered $4.5 billion for the acquisition of 42 F-35As for the US Air Force (USAF), $1.9 billion for 13 F-35B short take-off and vertical landing variants for the US Marine Corps (USMC),

